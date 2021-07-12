MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 5,174 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,573,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,673,000 after buying an additional 35,789 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

AZN stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

