MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $303,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 35.7% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 80.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 641,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 284,980 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $211,263,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

