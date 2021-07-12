Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.83.
MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $232.81 on Monday. Moderna has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $245.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 186.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $967,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,796.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $2,085,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,226,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,138,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,008 shares of company stock valued at $73,153,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 884.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,693,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.