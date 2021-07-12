Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.83.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $232.81 on Monday. Moderna has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $245.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 186.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $967,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,796.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $2,085,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,226,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,138,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,008 shares of company stock valued at $73,153,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 884.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,693,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

