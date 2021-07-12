Molecular Templates, Inc. (NYSE:MTEM) Insider Jason S. Kim Sells 2,770 Shares

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NYSE:MTEM) insider Jason S. Kim sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $23,157.20.

NYSE:MTEM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 164,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,072. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.