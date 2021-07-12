Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 45.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 110,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 920,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after buying an additional 213,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 72,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,393,992. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.81. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.