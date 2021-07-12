MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $1,207.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00115707 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 227,117,164 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.