Morgan Stanley Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €42.90 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €42.90 ($50.47) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DWS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €41.69 ($49.05).

DWS traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching €38.92 ($45.79). The stock had a trading volume of 87,566 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a one year high of €41.48 ($48.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €38.27.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

