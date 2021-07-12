Morgan Stanley Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,100 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 976.81 ($12.76).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 896 ($11.71) on Monday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,950.85. The company has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a PE ratio of -3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

