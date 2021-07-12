Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) Major Shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 18,828 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $4,451,315.76. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE MORN traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.73. 1,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

