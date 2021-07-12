Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Holdings Boosted by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,431 shares during the period. Morphic makes up approximately 8.4% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 8.28% of Morphic worth $189,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Morphic by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Morphic by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $1,372,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MORF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

MORF opened at $61.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $961,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $229,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,458 shares of company stock valued at $15,866,784. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

