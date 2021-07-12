Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 493,588 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.62. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.