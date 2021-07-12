Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 493,588 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.62. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.