MovieBloc One Day Volume Reaches $17.46 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $45.64 million and $17.46 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00053035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.09 or 0.00901297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005437 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,340,333,160 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

