MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $38.31. Approximately 57,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,784,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Get MP Materials alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 168.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,574,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after buying an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.