mPhase Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XDSL) CEO Anshu Bhatnagar Buys 360,000 Shares

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XDSL) CEO Anshu Bhatnagar acquired 360,000 shares of mPhase Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:XDSL traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 106,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,402. mPhase Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

Get mPhase Technologies alerts:

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.