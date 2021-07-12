MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target upped by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of MTY Food Group to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.25.

Shares of TSE MTY traded up C$4.59 on Monday, reaching C$68.11. 246,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,112. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$25.88 and a 12 month high of C$68.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$57.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.96 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.1499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

