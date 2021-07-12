MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTY. National Bank Financial upgraded MTY Food Group to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.25.

TSE MTY traded up C$4.59 during trading on Monday, reaching C$68.11. 246,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,112. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$25.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.32.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

