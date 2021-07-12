MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$64.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded MTY Food Group to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.25.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTY traded up C$4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$68.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,112. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$25.88 and a 1-year high of C$68.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -39.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.