MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$74.00 at CIBC

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MTY Food Group to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.25.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTY Food Group stock traded up C$4.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$68.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,112. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.32. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$25.88 and a one year high of C$68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -39.71.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.