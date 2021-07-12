Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLLGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $10.45 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

