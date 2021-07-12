Mullen Group (MTL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mullen Group (TSE: MTL) recently:
- 7/6/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.75 to C$13.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2021 – Mullen Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Mullen Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.75 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
TSE:MTL traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,640. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.69. Mullen Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.43 and a one year high of C$13.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
