Mullen Group (MTL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mullen Group (TSE: MTL) recently:

7/6/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.75 to C$13.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Mullen Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Mullen Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.75 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:MTL traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,640. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.69. Mullen Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.43 and a one year high of C$13.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

