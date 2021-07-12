Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.02

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 100745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 32,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $1,042,579.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,170.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,967 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,921 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,782,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

