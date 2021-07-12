Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Trading 5.4% Higher

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. 5,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 359,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $852.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 19.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

