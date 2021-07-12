Namecoin Tops One Day Volume of $6,706.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00003861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $18.74 million and approximately $6,706.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,924.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.34 or 0.01452826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00418982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00080198 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000226 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.