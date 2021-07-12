Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.50

Shares of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 182760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66. The stock has a market cap of C$99.32 million and a P/E ratio of -24.50.

About Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.