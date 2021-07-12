Nano (NANO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34.64 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $592.45 million and $34.64 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $4.45 or 0.00013426 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,115.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,027.39 or 0.06122143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00407521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.96 or 0.01446323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00142818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.34 or 0.00626100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00417804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00320292 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

