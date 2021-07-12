Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Cut by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

NDAQ traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.49. 11,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,432. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $180.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

