Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) CFO Sells $124,055.49 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $124,055.49.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,489 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $340,212.39.

Shares of NYSE NTRA traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.51. 978,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,434. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $127.19.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

