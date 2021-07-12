Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) Director Todd C. Cozzens Sells 28,650 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00.

NYSE:NTRA traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.51. 978,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,434. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Get Natera alerts:

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.