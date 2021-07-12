National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Goodfood Market in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

