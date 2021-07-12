National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELD. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.25 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.34.

TSE ELD opened at C$12.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.39. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$11.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$284.46 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total transaction of C$312,140.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$908,536.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,754 shares of company stock worth $1,071,531.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

