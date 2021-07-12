National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IGM Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IGM. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

IGM Financial stock opened at C$43.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.56. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$28.88 and a 1 year high of C$45.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

