National Bank Financial Comments on Timbercreek Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.73 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TF. TD Securities increased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.08 to C$10.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.71.

Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$9.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 84.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.44. The stock has a market cap of C$779.00 million and a PE ratio of 19.75. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$7.39 and a 52-week high of C$9.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.68%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

