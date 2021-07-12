National Bank Financial Upgrades MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) to Outperform

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$58.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

MTY has been the subject of several other reports. Acumen Capital increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.06.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

TSE MTY traded up C$1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$65.48. 52,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,589. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.32. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$25.88 and a twelve month high of C$65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -36.94.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$118.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.