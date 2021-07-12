National Bank Financial Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EGO. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.88 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

