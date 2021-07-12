National Bankshares Boosts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$139.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$128.00 to C$139.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.67.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$126.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,583. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$91.03 and a one year high of C$127.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of C$62.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.