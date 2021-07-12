National Bankshares Upgrades MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) to Outperform

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$58.00. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.25.

Shares of MTY traded up C$4.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$68.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,112. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$25.88 and a one year high of C$68.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -39.71.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.1499999 EPS for the current year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

