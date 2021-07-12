National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.40 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 135.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in National Instruments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,003,000 after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,739,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,215 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,697,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,788,000 after acquiring an additional 288,386 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Instruments by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after acquiring an additional 453,333 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

