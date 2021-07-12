Natus Medical Incorporated (NYSE:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung Sells 23,775 Shares

Natus Medical Incorporated (NYSE:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 23,775 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $649,770.75.

Shares of NYSE NTUS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 101,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,245. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

