NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Engaged Capital LLC

Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,188 shares during the period. NCR makes up 6.5% of Engaged Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Engaged Capital LLC owned approximately 1.80% of NCR worth $89,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in NCR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NCR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in NCR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCR shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.80. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. Research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

