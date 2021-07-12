Needham & Company LLC Increases InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $119.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

INMD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $10.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,881. InMode has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $109.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.39. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that InMode will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

