Neeraj Sahejpal Sells 20,926 Shares of Energous Co. (NYSE:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NYSE:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 20,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $56,709.46.
Shares of NYSE WATT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,834 shares.
About Energous
Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.