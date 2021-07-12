Neeraj Sahejpal Sells 20,926 Shares of Energous Co. (NYSE:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NYSE:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 20,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $56,709.46.

Shares of NYSE WATT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,834 shares.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

