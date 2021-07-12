NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.37 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00053112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.58 or 0.00887768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005399 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

