Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for 2.5% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $22,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in Nestlé by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.00. The company had a trading volume of 280,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,245. The company has a market capitalization of $362.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.06. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

