Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Nestree has a market cap of $5.59 million and $474,189.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,708.66 or 1.00180951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00040089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007336 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00057159 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000908 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

