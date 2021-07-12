NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,015,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 425,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.70% of NetApp worth $437,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 631.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50,987 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NetApp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 86,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in NetApp by 30.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 136,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.80. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.