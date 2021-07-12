NetApp, Inc. (NYSE:NTAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NetApp, Inc. (NYSE:NTAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.00. NetApp posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00.

NetApp stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.23. 974,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,607. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

