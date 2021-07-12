Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,398 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 58,903 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.06% of Netflix worth $142,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after purchasing an additional 143,668 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $536.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

