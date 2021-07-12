Netlist, Inc. (NYSE:NLST) CFO Sells $1,402,500.00 in Stock

Netlist, Inc. (NYSE:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00.

Shares of Netlist stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539,840 shares.

Get Netlist alerts:

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.