Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.92

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 4963882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

