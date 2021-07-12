Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 489.20 ($6.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NETW stock opened at GBX 365.70 ($4.78) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 385.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.33. Network International has a 12 month low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 502 ($6.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

